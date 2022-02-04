AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Director David P. Storch Sells 16,307 Shares

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Director David P. Storch sold 16,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $653,910.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:AIR opened at $40.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.37 and a 200-day moving average of $35.91. AAR Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $45.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $436.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.48 million. AAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Vertical Research raised AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AAR from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AAR by 236.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of AAR by 557.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 280,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after buying an additional 237,695 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

