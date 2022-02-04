AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Director David P. Storch Sells 16,307 Shares

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Director David P. Storch sold 16,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $653,910.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NYSE:AIR opened at $40.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.37 and a 200-day moving average of $35.91. AAR Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $45.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $436.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.48 million. AAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AAR by 236.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of AAR by 557.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 280,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after buying an additional 237,695 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.
AAR Company Profile
AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.
