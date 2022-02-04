Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 3.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 26.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Lsv Associates, Llc sold 48,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $1,287,657.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Lettmann sold 76,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $2,463,267.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 534,288 shares of company stock worth $15,434,892. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALXO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ALX Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.29.

Shares of ALXO stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $89.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.20. The firm has a market cap of $552.83 million, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 3.21.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.