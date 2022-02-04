BlackRock Inc. Sells 86,116 Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,609,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,116 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 19.11% of RE/MAX worth $112,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 134.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 15.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 94,733.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RE/MAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RMAX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on RE/MAX from $33.50 to $30.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of NYSE RMAX opened at $29.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.79 million, a PE ratio of -31.86 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.43. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.80 million. RE/MAX had a positive return on equity of 44.19% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

