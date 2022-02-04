Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $59.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sonic’s EchoPark unit is the major growth engine of the firm. Strong organic growth fueled by EchoPark expansion is likely to boost the company’s prospects. The buyout of RFJ Auto Partners is expected to add $3.2 billion to Sonic’s annual revenues and catapult the firm into the top-five biggest dealership groups in the United States. Sonic’s focus on enhancing digital capabilities is expected to bolster prospects. Strategic partnership with Cox Automotive and Darwin Automotive to develop a proprietary e-commerce platform and user interface bodes well for Sonic. This digital retailing partnership is expected to speed up the firm’s EchoPark expansion plans. The company's investor-friendly moves is another positive. Considering the tailwinds, Sonic is viewed as an attractive bet at the moment.”

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSE:SAH opened at $49.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.43. Sonic Automotive has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 138.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

