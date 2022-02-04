Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. decreased their target price on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Anaplan from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Anaplan from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Anaplan from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anaplan currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.85.

NYSE PLAN opened at $44.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.95 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.53. Anaplan has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $460,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $2,736,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,724 shares of company stock worth $7,773,367 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Anaplan by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Anaplan by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Anaplan by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Anaplan by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Anaplan by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

