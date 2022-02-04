Truist Financial Begins Coverage on Sysco (NYSE:SYY)

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Sysco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a hold rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.50.

SYY stock opened at $79.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.02, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.14. Sysco has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 18.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after buying an additional 15,031 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 41.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 449,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,915,000 after buying an additional 132,573 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,435,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,324,000 after buying an additional 43,118 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,996,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $431,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

