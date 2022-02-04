Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,080 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 81,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 16,212 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 564,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after acquiring an additional 31,322 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 226,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 52,227 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,883,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $195,154.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $168,468.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

NYSE SUM opened at $34.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.52. Summit Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $41.46.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $662.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.90 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 5.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.