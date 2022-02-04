Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $769,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,986,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,760,000 after buying an additional 469,307 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Terminix Global by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on TMX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. William Blair downgraded Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Terminix Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terminix Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

NYSE TMX opened at $43.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.30 and a 1-year high of $53.33.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.73 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 30.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

