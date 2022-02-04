Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,778 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zuora were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,687,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,360,000 after purchasing an additional 295,772 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Zuora by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,270,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,160,000 after acquiring an additional 93,529 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Zuora by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,885,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,264,000 after acquiring an additional 79,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zuora by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,819,000 after acquiring an additional 159,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Zuora by 325.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 24,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $442,668.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $200,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,196 over the last 90 days. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ZUO opened at $15.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 2.17. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $23.25.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $89.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.54 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 45.14% and a negative net margin of 24.76%. Zuora’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZUO. upped their price objective on Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

