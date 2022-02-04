Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,031 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,988,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,544,000 after acquiring an additional 16,137 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 34,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 10,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 360,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,799,000 after acquiring an additional 47,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

In related news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.21, for a total transaction of $175,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,907,237. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $110.00 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $141.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.34 and a 200-day moving average of $117.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.