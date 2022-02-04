DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Given a €24.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($26.97) price target on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($21.35) target price on DIC Asset in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.22) price target on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($21.91) price target on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €18.90 ($21.24).

Shares of ETR DIC opened at €15.20 ($17.08) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.00. DIC Asset has a 1 year low of €13.50 ($15.17) and a 1 year high of €16.84 ($18.92). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €15.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is €15.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

