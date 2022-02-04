Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $440,000 Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 133.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,458,000 after acquiring an additional 386,663 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HealthEquity by 21.5% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,061,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,901,000 after buying an additional 365,133 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,461,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in HealthEquity by 67.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 427,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,423,000 after buying an additional 172,492 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in HealthEquity by 13.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,389,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,790,000 after buying an additional 163,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Angelique Christine Hill sold 6,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $258,806.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adrian T. Dillon purchased 12,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $500,816.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HQY. TheStreet lowered HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $52.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -753.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.05. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.25.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

