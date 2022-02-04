Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $443,000 Stock Position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ASG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 43.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the third quarter valued at $138,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 53.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 10.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASG opened at $7.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.71. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $10.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Profile

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

