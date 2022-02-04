Deutsche Bank AG Has $215,000 Holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,818 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.06% of Old Second Bancorp worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 48,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 14,936 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 8,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

In related news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $63,843.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $397.89 million, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Old Second Bancorp Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

