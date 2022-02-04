Deutsche Bank AG Sells 30,596 Shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) by 82.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,596 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Prelude Therapeutics were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 23.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 449.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 108,091 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,452,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 106,366.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $95.38. The firm has a market cap of $448.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.01.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03). Analysts anticipate that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Combs bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $48,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Morosini sold 28,751 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $456,565.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRLD. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Prelude Therapeutics Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

