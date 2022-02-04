Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) by 78.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,882 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.07% of Black Diamond Therapeutics worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDTX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4,599.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after acquiring an additional 588,232 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 1,262.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 297,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 275,482 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 11.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,154,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,259,000 after purchasing an additional 223,627 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 133.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 328,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 187,528 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 128.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 108,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Diamond Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDTX opened at $4.08 on Friday. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $29.62. The company has a market capitalization of $147.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.52.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.