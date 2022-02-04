Deutsche Bank AG Has $226,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWU. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the third quarter worth $16,850,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3,088.5% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 521,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 505,246 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 537.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 598,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,585,000 after purchasing an additional 505,026 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter valued at about $9,834,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,173,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,060,000 after purchasing an additional 264,379 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

Shares of EWU stock opened at $34.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.26 and a 200-day moving average of $33.13. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $29.53 and a one year high of $34.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.