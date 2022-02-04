Esports Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Esports Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) by 380.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.05% of Esports Technologies worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Esports Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,431,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Esports Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,848,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Esports Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Esports Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Esports Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Esports Technologies stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. Esports Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.56.

In other Esports Technologies news, major shareholder Ebjt Management Llc sold 312,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $303,375.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Esports Technologies Company Profile

Esports Technologies, Inc, a technology company, develops and operates platforms that focuses on esports and competitive gaming worldwide. The company operates gogawi.com, a licensed online gambling platform, which is an esports/sportsbook that focuses on bettors located in Asia and Latin America. It also offers iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting.

