Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.06% of Miller Industries worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 4.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 741,909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,261,000 after purchasing an additional 32,605 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 3.8% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 445,423 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,567,000 after purchasing an additional 16,230 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 32.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 39,408 shares during the period. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Miller Industries by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 140,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 88,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MLR opened at $30.82 on Friday. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.63 and a 12 month high of $47.57. The company has a market capitalization of $351.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.18.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $164.72 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Miller Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Miller Industries Profile

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, ?and Chevron.

