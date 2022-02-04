Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, William Blair started coverage on shares of Recro Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ REPH opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.87. The company has a market cap of $72.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.12. Recro Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $5.29.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.13 million. Recro Pharma had a negative return on equity of 199.98% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Recro Pharma will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Recro Pharma news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $32,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 5,156 shares of company stock valued at $8,593 and sold 139,398 shares valued at $219,267. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Recro Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Recro Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Recro Pharma by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 11,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 260.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,078 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 34,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

