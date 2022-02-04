Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gain Therapeutics Inc. is redefining drug discovery with its See-Tx(TM) target identification platform. It involved in identifying and optimizing allosteric binding sites which have never before been targeted. The company is unlocking new treatment options for difficult-to-treat disorders characterized by protein misfolding. Gain Therapeutics Inc. is based in BETHESDA, Md. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

GANX opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average of $6.96. Gain Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Gain Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 9,482.17%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Gain Therapeutics by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 9,511 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, CM Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 25,673 shares in the last quarter. 7.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gain Therapeutics

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

