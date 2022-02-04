Boenning Scattergood Lowers Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to Neutral

Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Bank of Princeton’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Princeton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Bank of Princeton from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

BPRN opened at $30.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $207.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.60. Bank of Princeton has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $32.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPRN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Princeton during the 2nd quarter valued at $413,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of Princeton during the 2nd quarter valued at $341,000. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

