Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cowen

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cowen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.81.

CLOV stock opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.39. Clover Health Investments has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $28.85.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $427.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.01 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clover Health Investments news, major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya bought 1,739,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $9,999,997.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Clover Health Investments by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,787,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,503 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 367,220.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,611,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,861,000 after buying an additional 6,609,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,486,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,764,000 after buying an additional 1,272,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,789,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,221,000 after buying an additional 775,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,313,000 after purchasing an additional 844,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

