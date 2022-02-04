KeyCorp Trims Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Target Price to $335.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $394.00 to $335.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.37 EPS.

SHW has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sherwin-Williams from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sherwin-Williams from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $353.97.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $287.83 on Monday. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $325.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

