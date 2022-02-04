KeyCorp Trims Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Target Price to $335.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $394.00 to $335.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.37 EPS.
SHW has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sherwin-Williams from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sherwin-Williams from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $353.97.
Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $287.83 on Monday. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $325.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sherwin-Williams
The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.
See Also: Beta
Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.