Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

PPSI stock opened at $6.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.36. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $14.43.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.69 million during the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 8.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Power Solutions

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc engages in the manufacture, sale and distribution of on-site power generation equipment for applications in the industrial, commercial and backup power markets. It operates through the Transmission & Distribution Solutions (T&D Solutions), and Critical Power Solutions segments (Critical Power).

