Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Lowered to Sector Weight at KeyCorp

KeyCorp cut shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ Q1 2022 earnings at $4.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $6.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $24.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $20.38 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MTH. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.00.

MTH opened at $99.79 on Monday. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $79.40 and a 52 week high of $125.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.73.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 23.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritage Homes news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 38,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $4,581,104.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $7,461,754.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,277,679. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hill Winds Capital LP lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 29,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $4,837,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 886.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

