FY2023 EPS Estimates for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Boosted by Piper Sandler

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for East West Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $7.35 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.52.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.89.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $85.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.58. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $63.61 and a one year high of $91.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the third quarter worth $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 266.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the third quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

