$0.75 EPS Expected for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 42.24%. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $37.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.97%.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $34,398.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 48,813.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,809,000 after buying an additional 1,103,174 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $23,068,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,422,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,779,000 after purchasing an additional 306,218 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,514,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,900,000 after purchasing an additional 257,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

