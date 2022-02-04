Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 2,561 Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,716 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 21,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 12,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 92,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PAR Technology stock opened at $35.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.79. The company has a market cap of $947.80 million, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.88. PAR Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $90.35.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $77.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.69 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 24.30% and a negative return on equity of 17.51%. Analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

