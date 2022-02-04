Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $129,000 Stock Holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PetMed Express were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PetMed Express by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after buying an additional 50,009 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PetMed Express by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after buying an additional 49,012 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PetMed Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $458,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of PetMed Express by 98,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,041,000. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PETS shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PetMed Express from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of PetMed Express stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.73 and a 200-day moving average of $27.44. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.64 and a 1-year high of $46.67. The company has a market cap of $493.67 million, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.51.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.09). PetMed Express had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. PetMed Express’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

