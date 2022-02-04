Analyzing Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) & Homeland Resources (OTCMKTS:HMLA)

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) and Homeland Resources (OTCMKTS:HMLA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Cenovus Energy and Homeland Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenovus Energy 2.29% 2.17% 0.97% Homeland Resources N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cenovus Energy and Homeland Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenovus Energy 0 1 15 0 2.94 Homeland Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus price target of $18.54, suggesting a potential upside of 20.61%. Given Cenovus Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cenovus Energy is more favorable than Homeland Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.9% of Cenovus Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Cenovus Energy has a beta of 2.8, meaning that its share price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Homeland Resources has a beta of -2.3, meaning that its share price is 330% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cenovus Energy and Homeland Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenovus Energy $10.15 billion 3.03 -$1.78 billion $0.28 54.89 Homeland Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Homeland Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cenovus Energy.

Summary

Cenovus Energy beats Homeland Resources on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc. engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations. The Oil sands segment includes the development and production of bitumen in northeast Alberta including Foster Creek, Christina Lake and Narrows Lake as well as projects in the early stages of development. The Conventional segment includes includes land primarily in the Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, and Clearwater operating areas. The Refining and Marketing segment provides transportation and selling of crude oil, natural gas and NGLS. The Corporate and Eliminations segment includes unrealized gains and losses recorded on derivative financial instruments, divestiture of assets, as well as other administrative, financing activities and research costs. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Homeland Resources

Homeland Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition of mineral property in the State of New Mexico. It is also involved in drilling of crude oil and natural gas assets in Oklahoma. The company was founded on July 8, 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

