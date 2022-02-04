Comparing Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) and InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT)

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) and InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Americold Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. InvenTrust Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Americold Realty Trust pays out -293.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Americold Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

This table compares Americold Realty Trust and InvenTrust Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Americold Realty Trust $1.99 billion 3.75 $24.54 million ($0.30) -93.16 InvenTrust Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Americold Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than InvenTrust Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Americold Realty Trust and InvenTrust Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Americold Realty Trust -2.64% -1.73% -0.85% InvenTrust Properties N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Americold Realty Trust and InvenTrust Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Americold Realty Trust 2 3 5 0 2.30 InvenTrust Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $36.44, indicating a potential upside of 30.39%. Given Americold Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Americold Realty Trust is more favorable than InvenTrust Properties.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of InvenTrust Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Americold Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Americold Realty Trust beats InvenTrust Properties on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio. The Third-Party Managed segment manages warehouses on behalf of third parties and provides warehouse management services to food retailers and manufacturers in customer-owned facilities. The Transportation segment involves in brokering and managing transportation of frozen and perishable food and other products. The Other segment includes ownership in limestone quarry in Carthage, Missouri. The company was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and development of multi-tenant retail platform. Its retail properties include grocery-anchored community and neighborhood centers and necessity-based power centers. The company was founded on October 4, 20004 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

