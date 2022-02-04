Morgan Stanley Trims Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Target Price to $167.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $179.00 to $167.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $156.86.

Shares of MMC opened at $152.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $76.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.25. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $110.65 and a 1-year high of $175.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 34.91%.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $39,746,749.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc D. Oken purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.46 per share, with a total value of $837,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

