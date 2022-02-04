Longitude Capital Partners Iii Buys 175,000 Shares of Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Stock

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii acquired 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,725,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sierra Oncology stock opened at $29.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.80. Sierra Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $31.73.

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($0.32). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Oncology, Inc. will post -7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $491,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SRRA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Sierra Oncology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Sierra Oncology from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.