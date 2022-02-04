Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) CEO Sells $2,024,100.00 in Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE V opened at $231.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at $373,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 46.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 18,637 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 10.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 373,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $87,276,000 after purchasing an additional 36,098 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 966,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $225,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 53.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,397 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

