Harbour Energy’s (HBR) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HBR. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 20.75 ($0.28).

Shares of LON:HBR opened at GBX 352.40 ($4.74) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.26 billion and a PE ratio of -7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 369.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 363.41. Harbour Energy has a one year low of GBX 284 ($3.82) and a one year high of GBX 454 ($6.10).

In related news, insider Anne Stevens purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 400 ($5.38) per share, for a total transaction of £120,000 ($161,333.69).

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

