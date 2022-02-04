ConvaTec Group’s (CTEC) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 195 ($2.62) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.73% from the company’s current price.

CTEC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.16) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 275 ($3.70) to GBX 290 ($3.90) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 253.83 ($3.41).

LON:CTEC opened at GBX 181 ($2.43) on Friday. ConvaTec Group has a 52-week low of GBX 165.30 ($2.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 265 ($3.56). The firm has a market cap of £3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.87, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 185.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 209.90.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

