United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Set at $200.00 by Berenberg Bank

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) received a $200.00 price objective from Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 12.55% from the company’s current price.

UPS has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.93.

NYSE:UPS opened at $228.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.24. The stock has a market cap of $198.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $156.59 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

