iStar (NYSE:STAR) Shares Gap Up to $22.09

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.09, but opened at $24.92. iStar shares last traded at $23.84, with a volume of 28,974 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered iStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.48. iStar had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 18.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that iStar Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAR. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iStar by 1,710.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 354,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 334,560 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iStar by 266.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 37,852 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in iStar by 11.7% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 998,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,708,000 after purchasing an additional 104,664 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in iStar by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,432,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,004,000 after purchasing an additional 202,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iStar in the second quarter valued at $1,671,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iStar (NYSE:STAR)

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

