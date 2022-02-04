Short Interest in CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Expands By 28.5%

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,300 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the December 31st total of 119,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

CTRRF opened at $12.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.50. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $14.29.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTRRF. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, closed end real estate investment trust formed to own income producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of retail properties, distribution centres, and mixed-use commercial property and development properties acquired for future development.

