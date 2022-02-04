Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 768,200 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the December 31st total of 951,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,560.7 days.

Shares of ETTYF opened at $27.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.61. Essity AB has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $36.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ETTYF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 310 to SEK 305 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 298 to SEK 277 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 370 to SEK 352 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.25.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

