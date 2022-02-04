Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.76

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.76 and last traded at $47.52, with a volume of 2887 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.32.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.22.

The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.50 and its 200 day moving average is $42.07.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 32,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $1,349,558.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman John M. Pasquesi acquired 484,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.23 per share, with a total value of $19,977,749.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 61,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,291 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

