McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Hits New 12-Month High at $101.56

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $101.56 and last traded at $100.97, with a volume of 992 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.49.

MKC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.25.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.30.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 52.86%.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $9,008,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,454,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,404,000 after acquiring an additional 252,370 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,713,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,365,000 after acquiring an additional 908,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,736,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,893,000 after acquiring an additional 565,022 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,928,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,675,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,842,000 after acquiring an additional 156,876 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.