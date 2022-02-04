Short Interest in Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Rises By 27.4%

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the December 31st total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DNNGY shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Ørsted A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 720.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. DZ Bank downgraded Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 760.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ørsted A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ørsted A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $740.00.

DNNGY stock opened at $35.75 on Friday. Ørsted A/S has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.24.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

