Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.10

Shares of Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.10, with a volume of 327960 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.02.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62. The company has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60.

About Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM)

Alphamin Resources Corp. engages in the extraction and sale of tin concentrates in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company's flagship property is the Mpama North Tin project. It has five exploration licenses and one current mining license covering 1,270 square kilometers located in the North Kivu Province of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

