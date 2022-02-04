Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Mpac Group (LON:MPAC)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of LON:MPAC opened at GBX 548 ($7.37) on Tuesday. Mpac Group has a 12 month low of GBX 188 ($2.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 665.40 ($8.95). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 518.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 547.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £110.54 million and a PE ratio of 26.81.

About Mpac Group

Mpac Group plc provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage sector worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions, automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, at line instrumentation and turnkey solutions, and design and integration of packaging systems.

