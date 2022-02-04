Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Redcentric (LON:RCN)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Redcentric (LON:RCN) in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 175 ($2.35) price objective on the stock.

Separately, reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.35) target price on shares of Redcentric in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Redcentric alerts:

LON RCN opened at GBX 124.50 ($1.67) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 123.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 129.19. Redcentric has a 52-week low of GBX 114 ($1.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 150 ($2.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.17, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of £195.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th were paid a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. Redcentric’s payout ratio is presently 0.58%.

In other Redcentric news, insider David Senior sold 40,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.67), for a total value of £50,169.16 ($67,449.80).

About Redcentric

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network, local area network, managed wide area network, secure remote access, and cloud managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation hosting, cloud migration, platform as a service, online data backup and recovery, and disaster recovery services.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Redcentric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redcentric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.