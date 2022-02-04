Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 142 ($1.91) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SRE. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.08) price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.08) target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of LON SRE opened at GBX 133.20 ($1.79) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.83. Sirius Real Estate has a twelve month low of GBX 88.70 ($1.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 145.30 ($1.95). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 136.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 130.88. The stock has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Sirius Real Estate’s payout ratio is presently 0.31%.

In other news, insider Andrew Coombs bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £650 ($873.89). Insiders acquired a total of 847,500 shares of company stock valued at $111,259,000 over the last ninety days.

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

