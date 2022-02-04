JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Unilever (LON:ULVR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,750 ($50.42) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($61.84) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($47.06) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($60.50) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,100 ($55.12) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($61.84) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,208.33 ($56.58).

Shares of ULVR stock opened at GBX 3,821 ($51.37) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,894.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,961.87. The company has a market cap of £98.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.10. Unilever has a 12 month low of GBX 3,450 ($46.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,388 ($58.99).

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

