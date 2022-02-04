SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) and Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE:RMT) Head to Head Review

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) and Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE:RMT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares SLR Senior Investment and Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SLR Senior Investment 63.47% 6.15% 2.50% Royce Micro-Cap Trust N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for SLR Senior Investment and Royce Micro-Cap Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SLR Senior Investment 0 1 1 0 2.50 Royce Micro-Cap Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

SLR Senior Investment currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.07%. Given SLR Senior Investment’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SLR Senior Investment is more favorable than Royce Micro-Cap Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.9% of SLR Senior Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of SLR Senior Investment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

SLR Senior Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Royce Micro-Cap Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. SLR Senior Investment pays out 105.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SLR Senior Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Royce Micro-Cap Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

SLR Senior Investment has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SLR Senior Investment and Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SLR Senior Investment $31.80 million 7.14 $13.92 million $1.14 12.41 Royce Micro-Cap Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SLR Senior Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Royce Micro-Cap Trust.

Summary

SLR Senior Investment beats Royce Micro-Cap Trust on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SLR Senior Investment

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions. Our investment manager, Solar Capital Partners, also manages our sister company, Solar Capital. (NASDAQ: SLRC)

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against Russell 2000 Index. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc was formed on December 14, 1993 and is domiciled in the United States.

